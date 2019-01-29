Crime & Public Safety

Suspects held 8 people, including kids, at gunpoint in Bluffton home as they stole cash, police say

By Lana Ferguson

January 29, 2019 12:39 PM

South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.
A night of watching television turned terrifying Friday night when two armed men stormed into a Bluffton home in the Shady Glen neighborhood and robbed those inside, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Eight people, including two small children, were in the living room watching TV around 7:45 p.m. when two black men came into the home through the unlocked front door, pointed guns and demanded money, the report said.

One suspect had a gray revolver while the other had a shotgun, the report said. The gunmen rummaged through the bedrooms for half an hour before taking about $1,000 in cash, the report said. No other items were taken.

The suspects ran out the backdoor when one of the victim’s friends knocked on the front, the report said.

A K-9 tracking team searched the area but no suspects were found, the report said.

Both suspects had a thin build. One was 6-foot-3. The second was 5-foot-4. Both wore black clothing and handkerchiefs concealing their faces, the report said.

