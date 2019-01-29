Crime & Public Safety

Thief held a Hardeeville woman at gunpoint in a Beaufort Co. store parking lot, police say

By Lana Ferguson

January 29, 2019 11:28 AM

A Hardeeville woman was briefly held at gunpoint and robbed Thursday in the parking lot of a Pritchardville store, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman picked up a package from a friend in the parking lot of a store on Pritchard Farms Road around 8 p.m., the report said. As she put her packages in the car, she saw a man running toward her, the report said. The man pointed a black handgun and demanded her Michael Kors purse, which held her wallet, cash and iPhone, the report said. She complied and the gunman ran to a waiting vehicle that drove toward Savannah, the report said.

He is described as a black man between 18 and 23 with short hair. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, the report said.

Later,the victim’s phone “pinged” in Savannah. The vehicle has not been located, police said.

