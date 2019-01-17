2 people killed in Bluffton mobile home fire early Thursday. 4 others injured, officials say

Updated at 9:20 a.m.
Two people were killed in a fire that injured at least four other residents in the Shady Glen neighborhood in Bluffton early Thursday morning, officials said.
Two of the injured residents were transported to a landing area and airlifted to a hospital around 1 a.m., said Capt. Lee Levesque of the Bluffton Township Fire District.
Two more were brought to a local hospital by ambulance, he said.
The two people killed in the blaze were identified only as a male and a female in a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Their names and ages were not available.
At 2:40 a.m., Levesque had said that nine people lived in the residence, and two remained unaccounted for at that time.
Just after 7 a.m., Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of those was killed in the fire.
Just after 9 a.m., Levesque confirmed that a second person was killed in the fire.
Levesque said this is the first fatal fire in Bluffton in the last five years.

The fire at the double-wide mobile home started around 12:15 a.m., Bromage said.
Area residents reported hearing multiple sirens as around 30 firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze.
Levesque said 50-60 people from the neighborhood were outside the mobile home when firefighters arrived.
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the state Fire Marshall’s Office also were called to the scene.
Bromage said Thursday morning that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was handling the investigation and likely would be at the scene all day on Thursday.
The neighborhood is off Bluffton Road near the post office.
The cause of the blaze had not been determined early Thursday, Levesque said.
He said the interior of the home was gutted. Heat from the fire melted the siding on a neighbor’s home.
A post on the fire district’s Facebook page asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.
This story will be updated.
