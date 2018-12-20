Bluffton man charged with attempted murder after stabbing his family members, police say

A 38-year-old Bluffton man was charged with two counts of attempted murder after stabbing two family members in a Bluffton neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Cape Jasmine Street, the same street the suspect lives on, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

Raleigh Ward Jr. was detained by deputies at the scene, the news release said, and he was booked into the jail hours later. The release did not specify the suspect’s relationship to the victims.

Both victims were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah —one by ambulance, the other by helicopter —to be treated for their injuries, the release said. They are in stable condition.

Ward is expected to have a bond hearing Thursday morning, the release said.

Cape Jasmine Street is located in a small residential community off S.C. 170. The neighborhood sits between the Pritchardville Solid Waste site and Lawton Station and is southeast of the entrance to Mill Creek at Cypress Ridge.

The stabbing took place about 2 miles away from a fatal shooting at a Wendy’s in September. Aki Da Ron Franklin, 23, was arrested for the shooting that killed Abraham Gadson, 29, of Bluffton.