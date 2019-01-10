Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head man charged with having heroin, LSD near park, was out on bond, police say

By Lana Ferguson

January 10, 2019 12:07 PM

Beaufort County Detention Center
A Hilton Head Island man who was out on bond for a previous heroin charge was arrested Wednesday on several new drug charges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Michael Jermaine Brown, 37, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute heroin within half a mile of a park, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine within half a mile of a park, and simple possession of marijuana, the release said. He also faces another heroin charge and a LSD possession charge, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

Brown was booked into the jail Wednesday evening and remained there as of early Thursday afternoon with a total bond of $180,000, according to the jail log.

Investigators went to Brown’s Cotton Hope apartment Wednesday to arrest him on two active warrants, the release said. When they searched the apartment, they found distribution weights of heroin and powder cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, and pills, the release said.

A person found guilty of distributing a controlled substance within a half-mile proximity of a public park could face fines up to $10,000, up to 10 years in jail, or both, according to South Carolina law.

Brown has several prior drug convictions in the county dating back as early as 2004, according to Beaufort County court documents. He was also found guilty of unlawful carrying of a pistol in 2008, documents say.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

