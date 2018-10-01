Hilton Head Island man faces heroin charge following traffic stop

A Hilton Head Island man faces a felony drug charge after he was pulled over for making “several lane changes without giving (a) signal,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Ross Logan Jones, 26, faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin and a simple possession of marijuana charge, the report said.
Deputies first saw Jones on the afternoon of Sept. 19 when they were patrolling an apartment complex after receiving tips there were illegal drug sales happening there, the report said. The name of the complex was redacted from the report.
Deputies ran the car’s registration while Jones was at a first-floor apartment and noted the registration address did not return to one at the complex, the report said. Later, while following Jones, deputes saw he was not using his signal to make lane changes and pulled him over, the report said.
During the traffic stop on Palmetto Bay Road, deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car, the report said. During a search of the car, deputies found THC wax, a large pipe used to smoke “marijuana byproducts,” and several empty packages of THC edibles, the report said.
After he was arrested, deputies found a plastic baggie containing about .3 grams of heroin, the report said.
Jones was booked in the Beaufort County Detention Center at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 and released the next morning, according to the jail log.
