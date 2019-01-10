Beaufort Co. student charged with felony after he brought a knife to school, police say

A Battery Creek High School student faces a felony weapons charge after trying to bring a knife into school, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

An administrator discovered Chandler Larson, 17, of Burton, had a Buck knife with a blade longer than 3 inches around noon Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said.

Larson faces a charge of carrying a weapon on school property.

Beaufort County School District spokesperson Jim Foster said he cannot speak on specific students, but confirmed two Battery Creek High students were outside during a class period and were stopped by an administrator when they tried to re-enter the building. The administrator searched their backpacks and found a knife in one of the bags, Foster said. Law enforcement was then called, he said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Having a knife with a blade longer than 2 inches on school property is a “level four” violation, which can result in up to 10 days out-of-school suspension and recommendation for expulsion or assignment to an alternative school, the Beaufort County School District’s Code of Student Conduct says.





Larson was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon and was still there Thursday morning, according to the jail log.

He was given a personal recognizance bond of $5,000 with the condition that he be released to a parent and stay home unless he is attending church, work, school, a doctor’s appointment, or meeting with his attorney, according to Beaufort County court documents.