Sixth person shot in Beaufort area in just over a week, police say

A man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday on Bonaire Circle in Shell Point, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
He is the sixth person shot in the Beaufort area since Dec. 22.
Deputies responded to the area about 1:10 a.m. after receiving numerous calls about gunshots and a man yelling for help, the report says.
The victim was transported to an nearby fire station by a man he flagged down, the report says.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said no has been arrested for the shooting at this time. He said it remains an active investigation.
A series of other shootings occurred in the area the week of Christmas.
Three men were shot during an early morning party at a hangout spot in Grays Hill on Saturday. All of the men were transported to the hospital with injures.
A few hours later, deputies responded to the report of a body found on Billy Hill Road in Burton. Investigators determined the man, Lamar Johnson, died from gunshot wounds.
On Dec. 26, police responded to a gunshot victim found on Castle Rock Road. Witnesses told deputies the incident occurred on St. Pauls Church Road.
Bromage said no one has been arrested in any of the cases. He said they all remain active.
