Deputies investigate early morning Beaufort area shooting

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting reported early Saturday morning in the Grays Hill community of Beaufort, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. at 139 Bruce K. Smalls Road. One gun shot victim has been confirmed, but upon arrival, deputies learned that there may be additional victims at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The conditions of the confirmed victim and other possible victims have not yet been released. Information on any possible arrests has also not yet been released.
Residents in the area should expect heavy law enforcement presence. However, there is no on-going threat to the community, the release said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments