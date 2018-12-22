Crime & Public Safety

Deputies investigating after body found on side of Beaufort Co. road

By Caitlin Turner

December 22, 2018 09:51 AM

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a male body was found on the side of a Burton road Saturday morning. 

Deputies were called to Billy Hill Road after a resident discovered the deceased man there around 8 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. 

Although the man’s cause of death is not yet apparent, the death appears suspicious, the release said. 

Residents in the area should expect increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours. The man’s identity will be released when his family has been notified by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. 

No connection has been made between the man’s death and the earlier shooting incident that left three men wounded on Bruce K. Smalls Drive in Grays Hill around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, the release said. 

That shooting remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding the man’s death on Billy Hill Road or the shooting incident on Bruce K. Smalls Drive may call the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CrimeSC. 

