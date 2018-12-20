Bluffton man faces attempted murder charge in Hilton Head Sunday shooting

A Bluffton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a 19-year-old man dead and another man injured Sunday on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Warren, 24, was arrested at a residence on Founders Walk in Bluffton on Thursday morning and faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release.
Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Hilton Head Gardens where they found Davontae Grant dead from gunshot wounds and another man injured, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.
The injured man was flown to Savannah Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to the release.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
After interviewing witnesses, investigators identified Warren as the suspect who allegedly shot the man in critical condition and obtained a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, the release said. Authorities were unable to find Warren for two days and contacted the U.S. Marshals Service for help.
Warren was arrested Thursday by deputies with the help of marshals, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and has not yet received a bond hearing.
“Residents in the Founders Walk area of Bluffton can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next several hours,” the release said around 12:20 p.m.
In October, Warren was arrested and charged with possession of “a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony,” according to online court records. In 2014, Warren pleaded guilty to a charge of “entering or attempt to enter house or vessel without breaking with intent to steal,” in connection with a 2012 incident.
On Tuesday, forensic pathologists determined Grant’s death was caused by gunshot wound/wounds and was ruled a homicide after the autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina, the news release said.
Sunday’s shooting is still under investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information on this case to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.
Comments