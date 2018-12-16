Hilton Head shooting leaves one dead and one injured with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

One man is dead and another is injured after a late-night shooting on Hilton Head Island Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert.
Police responded to Hilton Head Gardens apartments at about 9:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired, the news release said.
The man was dead upon arrival, the alert said. The injured man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported and flown to Savannah Memorial for treatment.
As of 10:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Office personnel were actively investigating the scene at the apartments.
“There does not appear to be a public safety threat,” said Capt. Bob Bromage. “The situation is secured.”
A young child was shot at the apartment complex in August 2017. Mostly families lived in the complex at the time, according to residents there.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch 843-524-2777 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
This story will be updated.
