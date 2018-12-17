Bluffton teen identified as victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting on Hilton Head

A 19-year-old Bluffton teen — who at the time of his death was wanted on an attempted murder charge — was fatally shot Sunday night at an apartment complex on Hilton Head Island, county officials said Monday.

Davontae Grant died after being shot at the Hilton Head Gardens around 9:30 p.m., a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release said. His body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy Tuesday.

Grant had been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with an October shooting near Martha Brown Circle, Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said.

In September 2017, a Sheriff’s Office deputy shot at Grant five times when Grant pointed a pistol at him in a Bluffton apartment complex parking lot, according to news release at the time. No one was injured.

Earlier this year, Grant pleaded guilty to fleeing to evade arrest, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and unlawful carrying of pistol in connection with the September incident, according to court documents. He had other weapons and drug charges in the county that were dismissed, those documents say.

Grant attended both Bluffton and May River high schools but did not graduate, then later enrolled in adult education earlier this year, according to Beaufort County School District spokesperson Jim Foster.

Another man, who had been shot multiple times in the same Sunday night shooting, was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. He was in critical condition as of Monday, the sheriff’s office release said.

Sunday’s shooting is still under investigation.