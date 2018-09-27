Bluffton Police searching for 2 men involved in the shooting at a home earlier this month

Police have issued arrest warrants for two men they say were involved in a Sept. 16 shooting at a Bluffton home on Albert Green Lane that left one woman hospitalized, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
Sherrod Green, 30, is wanted fon charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, second degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, the release said.
Jelani Hakeem Menefree, 23, is wanted on charges of third degree assault and battery, the release said.
Witnesses told police several people were having an argument when a gun was fired and struck the woman, who was found laying on the kitchen floor when police arrived, the release said. She was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah and is still recovering from her injuries.
The Bluffton shooting took place just an hour before a separate, non-related shooting occurred on Hilton Head Island. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that shooting and has an arrest warrant issued for suspect, Reginald “Reggie” Bascom Jr., 25, of Hilton Head.
Anyone with information can call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550 or the Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Comments