Two Savannah visitors struck by car while in downtown crosswalk, police say

Two people visiting Savannah were struck by a car while in a crosswalk Saturday afternoon in the downtown portion of the city, Savannah Police Department says.
The visitors — from Atlanta — were crossing the eastbound lanes of Liberty Street at Barnard Street when struck by a Honda Accord making a left turn, says the release.
Both pedestrians were transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. One of the victims suffered serious injuries and the other minor, states the release.
Six pedestrians and cyclists have died in 2018 in Beaufort County. The death of an 11-year-old Hilton Head girl has motivated some on the island to call for more lights on crosswalks.
Last year, the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reported that 2016 was the worst year for pedestrian deaths in a decade.
