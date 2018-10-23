Seabrook man identified as victim in Beaufort County crash that killed bicyclist

A Seabrook man died Monday after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on the highway.
James Wallace Powell, 53, was identified as the rider and pronounced dead at the scene, Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said. An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday.
Powell was riding north on Trask Parkway near Big Road at about 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt in the crash.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.
