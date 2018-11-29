Port Royal woman killed in crash on Thanksgiving trip to be remembered in service Saturday

A Port Royal woman who died after a crash while her family was leaving town for Thanksgiving will be remembered Saturday.
Friends and family will remember Stacey Dyer during a service at Carl W. Anderson Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. Saturday. Dyer, 42, died Nov. 19 at Medical University of South Carolina after an early-morning crash two days earlier involving a Beaufort County emergency vehicle.
“Although Stacey is gone, she will never be forgotten thanks to all the wonderful memories she gave to people,” Dyer’s obituary reads. “So, live each day as Stacey did. If someone is struggling, do you best to help them, even if it is only words of encouragement. By doing this we can honor the wonderful woman that she was.”
The S.C. Highway Patrol team is still investigating the crash, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said Thursday. Southern declined to offer further details about the circumstances of the crash and any findings until the probe is completed.
A phone message and email for Beaufort County EMS director Donna Ownby were not immediately returned Thursday. Three phone messages for Ownby last week were not returned.
Reached by phone Thursday, deputy EMS director Howell Youmans referred questions to Ownby or county attorney Tom Keaveny. A phone message and email for Keaveny were not immediately returned.
Dyer was a front-seat passenger in a Dodge pickup truck with her family leaving for Ohio for Thanksgiving when the vehicle was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban — a Beaufort County EMS vehicle — on Trask Parkway at Bruce K. Smalls Drive just before 6 a.m. Nov. 17, the Highway Patrol said. Dyer was flown to MUSC, where she died two days later.
Her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, returned home this week after having been in the intensive care unit at Memorial Health in Savannah, family friend Latesha McComas said.
Comments