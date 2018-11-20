Beaufort mom dies following weekend crash. Family had been leaving town for Thanksgiving

A Beaufort woman involved in a car crash early Saturday morning while leaving town with her family for Thanksgiving has died.
Stacey Dyer, 42, was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. Monday at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said.
Dyer and her family were passengers in a Dodge pickup truck and stopped at a stoplight when the truck was hit from behind by a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban — a Beaufort County EMS vehicle — on Trask Parkway at Bruce K. Smalls Drive just before 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and a GoFundMe page established for the family.
Dyer was flown to MUSC and an 8-year-old girl, identified on the online fundraising page as Sophia, was flown to Savannah. The driver of the EMS vehicle was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Memorial Health in Savannah, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said..
Two phone messages for county EMS director Donna Ownby on Monday afternoon had not been returned by Tuesday morning.
A Highway Patrol accident investigation team is investigating the wreck, and the cause of the crash has not been determined, Southern said.
Dyer was one of three front-seat passengers taken to the hospital, including the driver and a child. One of three children in the backseat was also taken to the hospital, Southern said.
Dyer had worked at Technical College of the Lowcountry, according to her LinkedIn profile and the school’s website. She had recently taken another job, a former co-worker posted in a message to Dyer’s Facebook page on Monday.
The Dyer family was on its way to Ohio to visit their families for Thanksgiving, according to the GoFundMe page. The page had raised more than $17,000 as of Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated.
