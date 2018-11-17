Three hospitalized in crash involving Beaufort Co. EMS vehicle, police say

Two adults and a child were hospitalized Saturday morning after a wreck on Trask Parkway in Beaufort that involved a county EMS vehicle, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 5:56 a.m. at Trask Parkway and Bruce K. Smalls Drive and involved a Dodge pickup truck with six occupants and a Beaufort County EMS SUV “supervisor vehicle,” Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern with the highway patrol said.
Southern said the Dodge pickup was stopped at a light in a northbound lane when it was struck from behind by the county vehicle.
One adult and a child in the Dodge were hospitalized. The adult was taken by ambulance to Beaufort Memorial before being flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The child was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Southern said.
He could not provide the age of the child.
The driver of the EMS vehicle — and only occupant — was taken to Beaufort Memorial as well. Southern was unable to say the conditions of the three victims.
A GoFundMe page created Saturday identified the passengers of the Dodge pickup as the Dyer family of Beaufort.
“Our dear family friends, the Dyer family, were in a horrific car accident this morning,” the page says. “They were on their way to Ohio to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families.”
The page identifies Stacey Dyer as the adult who was flown to MUSC and Sophia Dyer, 7, as the child who was flown to Savannah.
“Currently both are in serious and critical condition,” the page says.
Southern said the crash continues to be investigated and charges have yet to be filed.
