Coroner releases new details about the human skull found in a Hilton Head park

Scientists are still analyzing the human skull that was found in a Hilton Head Island park last Monday, but a few new details about the skull were released.
So far, it doesn’t seem like the skull is from a recent death and may not even be “from around here,” Beaufort County coroner Ed Allen said Monday morning.
He said the skull has age to it but doesn’t show signs that it was from a washed out grave or anything of that nature.
The skull has been handed over to an anthropologist so a dentist can examine the teeth and find out more about who the skull belongs to and where exactly it might have come from.
The skull was found sitting on a bed of pine straw near the bathrooms in the Bristol Sports Arena off Arrow Road and Helmsman Way. No other bones were found in the immediate area, a Sheriff’s Office incident report said.
The Sheriff’s Office was investigating whether it was related to any of its cases or missing persons, a release said last week.
A Bluffton man was at the park for work when he discovered the skull and called police because he said it looked “too realistic” to be a Halloween prank, the report said.
