A skull was found in a Hilton Head park. Police think it may be human

Police are investigating a skull — suspected to be human — that was found Monday morning in a park on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

The skull was found on top of pine straw near the bathroom area of the Bristol Sports Arena off Arrow Road and Helmsman Way, the release said.

The origin of the skull and whether it’s connected to any missing person cases or other Sheriff’s Office investigations was unknown as of Tuesday morning, the release said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“The skull will be analyzed by a forensic anthropologist to establish that it’s human and provide other information like how old the skull is,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said.

The area is being searched for other evidence that may be there, the release said.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.