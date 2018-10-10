Skull found in Hilton Head park is human, coroner says. More details will be available soon

The skull found in a Hilton Head Island park Monday is human, according to Beaufort County coroner Ed Allen.
The skull was found about 10:30 a.m. on top of pine straw near the bathroom area of the Bristol Sports Arena off Arrow Road and Helmsman Way, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report said.
The coroner’s office is working on analyzing the skull to get more information about it, Allen said Wednesday morning.
The origin of the skull and whether it’s connected to any missing person cases or other Sheriff’s Office investigations was unknown, a Tuesday morning Sheriff’s Office release said.
A Bluffton man was at the park for work when he discovered the skull and called police because he said it looked “too realistic” to be a Halloween prank, the report said. No other bones were found in the immediate area.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
