Man who allegedly shot teen, left him on side of road to die in Jasper Co., captured, police say

A Hampton County man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an Estill teenager on Sept. 30 was captured Monday at a South Carolina motel, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Javeris Tremane Williams, 27, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Columbia, a Sheriff’s Office release said.
Williams faces multiple charges including murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a previous news release.
Samquan Frazier, 17, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso on the side of the road at a rural Jasper County intersection, a previous news release from the Sheriff’s Office said. He was found just after 9 a.m. Sept. 30 at S.C. 3 and Pineland Road.
Frazier was transported to Hampton Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies believe Frazier had been shot somewhere outside of Jasper County and was left at the intersection, the news release said.
