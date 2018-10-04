Javeris Tremane Williams, 27, is also known as “Hustleman” and lives in Hampton.
Javeris Tremane Williams, 27, is also known as “Hustleman” and lives in Hampton. Jasper County Sheriff's Office
Javeris Tremane Williams, 27, is also known as “Hustleman” and lives in Hampton. Jasper County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety

Suspect named after 17-year-old was shot, left along Jasper County highway to die

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 04, 2018 07:26 AM

A suspect is being sought in the shooting of an Estill teenager who was left on the side of a rural road last weekend and later died, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Javeris Tremane Williams, 27, of Pine Street in Hampton, is wanted on multiple charges, said a news release from Sheriff Chris Malphrus.

Those charges include murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the news release.

Williams is also known as “Hustleman,” Malphrus said.

Samquan Frazier, 17, was found on the side of the road near the intersection of S.C. 3 and Pineland Road on Sunday just after 9 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office previously said.

Frazier had been shot in the upper torso, officials said at the time. The teen was transported to Hampton Hospital, where he later died.

Funeral arrangements for Frazier were incomplete on Thursday morning, according to his obituary on the website of Martin’s Funeral Home in Estill.

Anyone who has information about Williams’ whereabouts or Frazier’s shooting may call 843-726-7779.

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

By

  Comments  