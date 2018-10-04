Suspect named after 17-year-old was shot, left along Jasper County highway to die

A suspect is being sought in the shooting of an Estill teenager who was left on the side of a rural road last weekend and later died, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Javeris Tremane Williams, 27, of Pine Street in Hampton, is wanted on multiple charges, said a news release from Sheriff Chris Malphrus.
Those charges include murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the news release.
Williams is also known as “Hustleman,” Malphrus said.
Samquan Frazier, 17, was found on the side of the road near the intersection of S.C. 3 and Pineland Road on Sunday just after 9 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office previously said.
Frazier had been shot in the upper torso, officials said at the time. The teen was transported to Hampton Hospital, where he later died.
Funeral arrangements for Frazier were incomplete on Thursday morning, according to his obituary on the website of Martin’s Funeral Home in Estill.
Anyone who has information about Williams’ whereabouts or Frazier’s shooting may call 843-726-7779.
