Teen fatally shot and left on the side of a rural Jasper County road identified

A 17-year-old from Estill died after being found shot on the side of the road at a rural Jasper County intersection, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
The male teen was found with a gunshot wound in his torso at S.C. 3 and Pineland Road just after 9 a.m. Sunday, the news release said.
Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls said the teen’s was identified as Samquan Frazier.
Frazier was transported to Hampton Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies believe Frazier was shot somewhere outside of Jasper County and was left at the intersection, the news release said.
The Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday that there were two persons of interest in the case. No new information was available on Monday about suspects or arrests.
