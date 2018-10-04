Armed robbers demanded money from man in Bluffton. They got this instead, police say

Two suspects held a man at gun point and demanded money, but got away with a laptop and a coconut water instead Wednesday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident happened about 8:15 p.m. in the Shady Glen neighborhood in Bluffton, the report said.

The victim was dropping off his nephew to study at a friend’s house when he saw a blue sedan drive-up and two Hispanic men — one wearing a bandana around his face — get out, the report said. The suspects walked up to the nephew and said they needed to speak with “The Senior,” the report said.

The victim got out of his van when the suspect approached him and the masked one held a black pistol to the right side of the victim’s stomach demanding money, saying “dinero, dinero” the report said.

The victim reached in his van and handed them his nephew’s backpack with a laptop in it saying the money was inside, the report said.

One of the suspects grabbed the gold chains around the victim’s neck but wasn’t able to get them off, the report said.

Before the suspects drove away, one of them slid open the van’s side door and grabbed a coconut water, the report said.