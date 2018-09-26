What they were doing in a car got Bluffton cops’ attention. So did the gun and pot, police say

A Ridgeland man was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana Tuesday after officers spotted him and a female friend doing something in public that’s probably best done in private, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The officers spotted a car parked in a wooded area off 8th Avenue near the intersection of Shults Road at 12:10 p.m., the report said.
“It was quite obvious what the subjects were doing,” the officer wrote. The woman was said to be adjusting her clothing while the man was wearing only a T-shirt, the report said.
Officers discovered a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a magazine with seven bullets, and a baggie with about three grams of marijuana in the car, the report said. The pistol had been stolen from Richland County, the report said.
The man told officers he had bought the gun in Jasper County a few months ago from “an unknown male ... for a few bucks.”
The woman was allowed to leave and took the car with the owner’s permission, the report said.
The suspect got a ride with officers to the Beaufort County Detention Center at 5 p.m. Tuesday and was released early Wednesday afternoon, according to the jail log.
