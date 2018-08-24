Thirsty Hilton Head thief returned the first beer he stole, police say. But not the second

An unidentified man caught stealing a beer from a Hilton Head Island gas station returned it but the still thirsty thief grabbed another and drained it, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Friday at the Kangaroo Express gas station on Mathews Drive, the report said.
Here’s how it unfolded: A man came into the store, grabbed a can of Icehouse beer, and shoved it down his pants, the report said. When the clerk confronted him, he gave the beer back, the report said.
But, instead of leaving, he turned to the cooler again, grabbed another Icehouse, said “f--- it,” and downed it, the report said. He left without paying for either beer.
Deputies are searching for the suspect and the clerk said if he’s found, the store wants to file shoplifting charges for the $1.29 beer, the report said.
