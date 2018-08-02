Bluffton man charged in beating of wife. Their granddaughter witnessed it all, police said

A Bluffton man is facing a first degree domestic violence charge after he allegedly beat and threatened his wife while their granddaughter was present, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
Isiah Harry Kidd, 65, kicked his wife out of bed, choked her, and told her he was going to kill her, the report said. The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in their Little Lane home, while their granddaughter was there, the report said. The wife said that when she tried to call 911, Kidd took her phone, left the house, and told her he had thrown it in a pond, the report said.
The granddaughter woke up when she heard the fighting and saw her grandparents hitting each other, the report said.
Kidd was not at the home when police arrived. At the request of the wife, police took Kidd’s firearms and ammunition, the report said.
Kidd was arrested and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday and was still detained Thursday afternoon, according to the jail log. His bond is set at 10,000.
