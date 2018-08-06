Report: Bluffton man meets deputies for a talk. Then he assaulted one of them

A Bluffton man was charged with public disorderly conduct and third degree assault and battery after calling deputies to a Hilton Head Island parking lot to talk Friday.
Once they were there, he assaulted one of them, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man was standing in a parking lot in Coligny Plaza about 9 p.m. when deputies arrived, the report said. He wanted to speak with them about a previous incident and how he didn’t want to go to jail.
“(The man) was extremely intoxicated and visibly upset,” the report said.
After talking for 15 minutes, deputies asked if he had a way to get home because he was intoxicated, the report said. As bystanders watched, he began to yell and curse.
After deputies tried to arrest him on a public disorderly conduct charge, he became aggressive and started to kick and flail, the report said. The deputy took the man to the ground without any injuries and, as he was being handcuffed, the man kicked another deputy.
He was placed in the back of the patrol car, where he kicked the rear passenger window and screamed that he wanted EMS to check him out, the report said.
EMS responded before he was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and booked into the jail, the report said.
