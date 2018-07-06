Down to two: Bluffton names finalists for town's top law enforcement officer

Bluffton has narrowed its search for a new police chief to two veteran officers, one with experience in the Carolinas and the other in Arkansas.
Herbert Blake and Christopher Chapmond were chosen by Town Manger Marc Orlando as the finalists for the position, according to a news release from the town sent on Friday afternoon.
Orlando has said in the past that he could announce as many as three finalists.
On Friday, he said he dropped that number to two because he believes he's found the most qualified candidates.
"I had two exceptional candidates and believe they are the best candidates to bring forward," he said.
An hourlong public forum to meet the candidates is 3 to 4 p.m. July 18 at the Rotary Community Center. The candidates also will tour Bluffton and meet with town department heads before final interviews with Orlando..
Orlando has said he hopes to extend an offer by July 23.
The candidates
Blake has been police chief in Hendersonville, N.C., since 2008, and manages a staff of 65 people.
He previously served as police chief in Loris for seven years and as a patrol and support services lieutenant with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for four years. He trained as a law enforcement specialist with the U.S. Navy.
He has a master's degree in management from Webster University and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Park University.
He graduated from the 35th Management College of the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration in Plano, Texas; the Executive Management Program of Northwestern University; the Police Executive Development Programs of Penn State University; and the Public Executive Leadership Academy at the School of Government at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
He also completed courses at the Executive Leadership Institute, the Supervisor Leadership Institute and the Command Leadership Institute of FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.
Blake has served on the adjunct faculty for business and criminal justice courses as several colleges and universities, including Western Carolina University, Coker College and Park University at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort.
Chapmond is the assistant police chief in Hot Springs, Ark., police department, managing a staff of 145 people.
He's been with that department since 1996 in multiple positions including field operations captain, patrol lieutenant, coordinator of the 18th East Drug Task Force, co-commander of the SWAT, detective, public information office and incident commander.
He has a bachelor's degree in police administration from Columbia Southern University and graduated from Northwestern University's School of Public Safety Command Staff School.
He is a part-time instructor with the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute and is a firearms instructor, a professional law enforcement instructorand a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events instructor.
Chapmond volunteers on the executive board of the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police as the Southwest regional vice president, is a member of the Hot Springs National Park Rotary and coaches and mentors young men in different organizations.
The goal
Bluffton wants a police chief with proven leadership and management abilities, Orlando said in the news release.
He said as the town continues to be one of the fastest-growing municipalities in South Carolina, the chief needs to be skilled in law enforcement management techniques and be able to work with Bluffton's closely-knit community to keep a high standard of public safety.
As town manager, Orlando appoints and hires the police chief. Town council members and a five-person citizen panel also met with the candidates to help Orlando with the decision.
The background
Bluffton has had two chiefs in as many years, and their tenure hasn't been without problems
Joseph Manning left the position in May after a controversial nine months as chief. He accepted a job as police chief in Tennessee.
Manning replaced Joey Reynolds in July 2017 after the chief retired. Reynolds also announced his retirement amidst controversy.
The town did not post the chief position publicly following Reynolds' retirement, Orlando previously said. He said no other candidates were considered for the position.
The department was criticized over several issues while Manning served as chief, including overtime bills, officers accused of drinking on duty and an officer making an improper arrest outside Bluffton's jurisdiction.
Reynolds' retirement came as The Island Packet was questioning the department about extensive paid absences.
Lt. Donald "Scott" Chandler is currently acting as interim police chief for the department.
Comments