Police searched area missing Hilton Head man was found the day before

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office called off a ground search for 75-year-old James Holub on Friday — Saturday morning he was found alive in Hilton Head Plantation.
Holub was found in the Whooping Crane Pond Conservancy around 9:30 a.m. He was reported missing Thursday after not returning home from a fishing trip.
A resident on Horseman Lane heard moans coming from a wooded area next to her property Saturday morning. She contacted Hilton Head Plantation security along with Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The area was thick with trees, Capt. Bob Bromage said Sunday.
"Deputies had to negotiate their way through the thick brush to get to him," Bromage said.
Upon being found, Holub was alert but dehydrated, said Peter Kristian, plantation property owner's association general manager.
Deputies previously extensively searched the area Holub was found, Bromage said.
"There was no indication that he was in that area the day before," Bromage said. He said it is probable Holub was moving. He was missing fishing gear and clothing when he was found.
Holub is known to fish almost daily in the lagoons of Hilton Head Plantation with a friend, but he wasn't with that friend on Thursday. He was last spotted by someone in the neighborhood at about 3:30 p.m. carrying his fishing pole, a tackle box and backpack.
He had left his home on foot.
Overall there was 137 acres of thick woods, swamp and brush for police to search, Bromage said.
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner decided to conclude a ground search early in the evening Friday. Helicopters were going to continue monitoring the area for several days via helicopter.
"It was a decision based on what was coming from the searchers in that area," Bromage said. "The search had been exhausted and we were not finding any evidence. Each search is a case by case basis."
Holub reportedly shook saplings to help searches find him Saturday morning. One of his daughters was on scene when he was found.
