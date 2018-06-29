Police say they've exhausted ground search efforts for missing Hilton Head man

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office concluded its ground search efforts for a missing Hilton Head Plantation man Fridaynight.
"An exhaustive search has been made of the ground," Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Friday night. He said helicopters will continue an aerial search Saturday.
James Holub, 75, fishes almost daily in Hilton Head Plantation lagoons with a friend, but on Thursday, he went on his own and didn't return home by his usual time of a few minutes before 5 p.m., said Peter Kristian, general manager of the plantation's property owner's association.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Hilton Head Plantation security and Hilton Head Fire Rescue have been combing the plantation looking for Holub since Thursday evening.
As of Friday night, Holub was last seen carrying a fishing pole in the Whooping Crane Way area around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, an advisory from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office states.
Hilton Head Plantation residents and visitors are asked to report any tackle box or fishing pole they find unattended. They also have been asked to walk their properties in search of Holub.
"We want them to look in their front yard, backyard and behind any bushes or trees," Kristian said. "He may be dehydrated and sat down, feel asleep or passed out somewhere."
Holub left his Hilton Head Plantation home on foot, Kristian said. He said the man's vehicle is in the shop.
"His fishing buddy has provided a list of lagoons where he frequently fishes," Kristian said. "We have visited every single one of those, and we came up with nothing, as of yet."
Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage said the search had been taking place on land by foot and aerially by helicopter. He said divers have not searched lagoons.
"We are dealing with extreme heat, and that does add a concern for him," Bromage said.
Kristian said the property owner's association has received numerous calls from residents since the search started.
"None of them have panned out," Kristian said.
Hilton Head Plantation — a gated community with a population of about 10,000 — is an active community, Kristian said. Residents often are out walking pets and participating in organized sports.
"They keep an eye out for suspicious situations, and they let us know," Kristian said. "This one is a conundrum because we haven't turned up anything that has pointed to his whereabouts, and that is unsettling."
Everyone remains hopeful of finding Holub soon, Kristian said.
"We are just keeping him in our thoughts and prayers and hope he turns up safe and sound," Kristian said.
The search was suspended at 2 a.m. Friday morning and resumed at dawn.
Anyone who may have knowledge of Holub's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.
