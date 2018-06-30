Missing Hilton Head man found alive, taken to hospital

A 75-year-old Hilton Head Island man reported missing Thursday was found alive Saturday morning after an extensive search.
James Holub was found in the Whooping Crane Pond Conservancy on Hilton Head around 9:30 a.m. after a resident on Horseman Lane in Hilton Head Plantation heard moans coming from a thick, wooded area, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
Hilton Head Plantation Security and Sheriff's Office deputies were notified and responded to the area. After pushing through thick brush, they found Holub.
"We got the tip from a resident on Horseman Lane who heard faint moaning when she went out to do yard work," Peter Kristian, general manager of the plantation's property owner's association, said. "(Holub) was smart enough to grab a couple of saplings and shake them until we found him."
He was reported missing in Hilton Head Plantation Thursday when he did not return by 5 p.m. after he went fishing in the plantation.
The Sheriff's Office, Hilton Head Plantation security and Hilton Head Fire & Rescue combed the plantation looking for Holub. The Sheriff's Office concluded its ground search efforts for Holub Friday night after no success.
Kristian said Holub was alert and dehydrated when rescued and that he appeared to suffer from exposure. One of Holub's daughter's was at the scene as he was taken to Hilton Head Hospital, Kristian said.
"We are all very, very pleased," Kristian said. " ... The good news is they found him and that his family has been made aware. ... We don't know how he got there."
