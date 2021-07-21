Lowcountry boil: It’s what’s for supper Thursday at the Beaufort Water Festival

With a shrimp boat behind them, residents enjoy the Beaufort Water Festival at Waterfront Park Tuesday. The Lowcountry Supper is Thursday evening. Beaufort Water Festival

Enough food to feed up to 2,000 people is on order in preparation for the Lowcountry supper Thursday at the Beaufort Water Festival.

“It’s a fun way to recognize the saltwater way of life here,” Alan Langford, the chairman of the event, said of the popular feed.

The traditional meal of shrimp, corn, sausage and potatoes, variously called Frogmore Stew, Beaufort Stew or Lowcountry boil, will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park.

It takes a lot of food to feed 2,000, including 1,000 pounds of shrimp, 1,000 pounds of sausage, 1,000 ears of corn, 2,000 rolls, 50 watermelons, 300 gallons of tea and lemonade, and 4,000 pounds of coleslaw.

Langford said Craig Reeves of Sea Eagle Market will once again orchestrate as cook. He’ll be preparing fresh local shrimp and homemade coleslaw. Watermelons grown by Barefoot Farms on St. Helena Island will be served. The sausage comes from South Carolina-based Carolina Pride.

“We’re trying to keep everything as homemade and local as possible,” Langford said.

The city’s three Rotary clubs will provide 20 volunteers each to serve the food.

The Water Festival is providing another 30 people to help prep, cook and clean.

The cost is $15.

The annual supper dates to the 1970s and celebrates the city’s roots in seafood, Langford said.

“It’s just a fun way to give back a local dish that’s been here forever,” he said.

The festival dialed back the number of people it expects to feed from 2,500 to 2,000 this year because of uncertainties during planning about attendance coming off the COVID-19 pandemic, Langford said.

Wednesday, July 21

Talent show, Waterfront Park, $10 or FREE with Official 2021 65th Annual Water Festival T-Shirt, gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Children age 5 and under get in free.

Thursday, July 22

Festival Arts & Crafts Market, Promenade at the Waterfront Park, noon-7 p.m.

Lowcountry supper, Waterfront Park, 6-7:30 p.m. $15.

Headline Entertainment: Andrew Beam; opening act, Chris Jones featuring The Whistlers. Gates open at $6. Children 5 and under get in free.

Friday, July 23

Festival Arts & Crafts Market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bed Race, corner of Bay and Harrington, 5 p.m. 4:30 p.m. check-in. $25. Same-day registration.

Entertainment: Nightrain. Opening act, Steel Rail Express, Waterfront Park. Gates open at 7 p.m. Show, 8 p.m. $15. Must be 18 or older with valid ID. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center.

Check out https://www.bftwaterfestival.com/full-festival-schedule.html#/ for a full schedule of events.