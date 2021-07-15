Beaufort’s biggest festival returns Friday evening. Expect 50,000 at 10-day bash

Beaufort’s biggest festival is back.

The 65th annual Water Festival, which took 2020 off because of COVID-19, returns to Waterfront Park beginning Friday evening, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. with remarks by Commodore Erin “Tank” Morris.

Kayla McIver was selling classic Italian ice Thursday at Beaufort Waterfront Park and will be through the 2021 Water Festival. Karl Puckett

The Parris Island Marine Band will provide the entertainment, which is free. Fireworks will be set off during an intermission.

To avoid parking hassles, take the free shuttle service from the Beaufort County Government Center.

The annual festival attracts thousands to downtown Beaufort to enjoy sports, entertainment, a parade, local vendors for shopping and concerts.

James Nutt, the festival’s marketing coordinator, says 50,000 people are expected to attend the 10-day event, which ends July 25.

“It’s been over a year since we took a pause because of the COVID pandemic, so we’re definitely excited to be back out there,” Nutt said.

The arts and crafts market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday on the promenade.

On Thursday, Waterfront Park was being transformed into a festival grounds.

Lights and sound were being tested at the main stage, where headlining country star Rodney Atkins will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at bftwaterfestival.com until 5 p.m. Friday but after that only at the gate.

Event trailers and fencing was being set up Thursday.

The city’s premier festival relies 100% on volunteers, Nutt said. More than 400 volunteers will be working through the event’s 10-day run.

Volunteer Jason Barry unloads tables at a T-shirt stand Thursday for the Beaufort Water Festival, which begins Friday. Karl Puckett

“It’s absolutely crucial for our area economy,” said Ashlee Houck, president and CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association, which represents hospitality businesses in northern Beaufort County.

Friday, July 16

Arts and crafts market, 2-7 p.m., promenade at Waterfront Park

Opening ceremony, 7 p.m., Parris Island Marine Band and fireworks, Waterfront Park, free, gates open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 17