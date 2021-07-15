Beaufort News
Beaufort’s biggest festival returns Friday evening. Expect 50,000 at 10-day bash
Beaufort’s biggest festival is back.
The 65th annual Water Festival, which took 2020 off because of COVID-19, returns to Waterfront Park beginning Friday evening, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. with remarks by Commodore Erin “Tank” Morris.
The Parris Island Marine Band will provide the entertainment, which is free. Fireworks will be set off during an intermission.
To avoid parking hassles, take the free shuttle service from the Beaufort County Government Center.
The annual festival attracts thousands to downtown Beaufort to enjoy sports, entertainment, a parade, local vendors for shopping and concerts.
James Nutt, the festival’s marketing coordinator, says 50,000 people are expected to attend the 10-day event, which ends July 25.
“It’s been over a year since we took a pause because of the COVID pandemic, so we’re definitely excited to be back out there,” Nutt said.
The arts and crafts market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday on the promenade.
On Thursday, Waterfront Park was being transformed into a festival grounds.
Lights and sound were being tested at the main stage, where headlining country star Rodney Atkins will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at bftwaterfestival.com until 5 p.m. Friday but after that only at the gate.
Event trailers and fencing was being set up Thursday.
The city’s premier festival relies 100% on volunteers, Nutt said. More than 400 volunteers will be working through the event’s 10-day run.
“It’s absolutely crucial for our area economy,” said Ashlee Houck, president and CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association, which represents hospitality businesses in northern Beaufort County.
Friday, July 16
- Arts and crafts market, 2-7 p.m., promenade at Waterfront Park
- Opening ceremony, 7 p.m., Parris Island Marine Band and fireworks, Waterfront Park, free, gates open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
- Raft race, Waterfront Park Seawall, 8:30 a.m.-noon.
- Festival Arts & Crafts Market, promenade at the Waterfront Park, 10 a.m. -7 p.m.
- Bocce Tournament, Waterfront Park Main Field, 8 a.m.
- Badminton Tournament, Waterfront Park Stage Field, 9 a.m.
- Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament, Waterfront Park Seawall, free, 10 a.m. -noon, 12 and under. Bring your own rod.
- Sponsor’s Expo, Waterfront Park Pavilion, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Shrimp Boat Tours, Park Seawall, noon-4.
- Concert in the park: Headline performer is Rodney Atkins, also Lainey Wilson, Scott Stevens, Waterfront Park, $30, gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.
