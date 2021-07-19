Beaufort Water Festival Commodore Tank Morris explains the job (and his nickname)

Erin “Tank” Morris is shown in the middle among past commodores of the Beaufort Water Festival Shawn Hill

As a kid, Erin “Tank” Morris recalls the anticipation of driving over the bridge into Beaufort to attend the Water Festival. He remembers watching the bed races, and the jet boat races on the seawall.

Morris, 39, is now commodore of the 10-day festival he grew up with and still loves as an adult.

“It means the world to me,” Morris, who was born and raised in the area, says of being chosen commodore — the festival’s public face and behind-the-scenes leader.

Morris is the 65th commodore. In its 65th year, the festival — a celebration of the city’s location, lifestyle and culture that attracts thousands to Waterfront Park — continues this week.

Each year, past commodores vote on a new commodore. The first one was chosen in 1956. Morris got the nod in 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the community’s biggest event, in effect giving him a two-year reign.

Commodore isn’t just a ceremonial post.

The commodore is president of the organization and works with 10 coordinators to pull together the huge festival. They volunteer their time.

“Everybody out here takes their vacation to come out here to do this,” said Morris last week, when he was at work with other volunteers on site. “We just all have love for the community and a love for the festival.”

At the 2016 Water Festival, Morris took a photograph of a crowd before the main stage as a band played. Palmetto trees, the iconic bridge and shrimp boat serve as the backdrops.

Morris told himself that image would become the official festival T-shirt if he was ever elected commodore. True to his word, his cell phone picture of that magical Water Festival moment graces the T-shirts being sold for $15 at this year’s festival.

“To me it represents everything the festival is about,” Morris says.

In his regular job, Morris is a sergeant with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s been called “Tank” since he was 12. He picked up the nickname when he was in Club Karate in Beaufort.

