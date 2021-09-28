$2.3M purchase of Boundary Street land advances. Why the city of Beaufort wants it

The City of Beaufort is proposing to buy 1.75 acres at 1100 Boundary St. where Bridges Preparatory School is located. Karl Puckett

The City of Beaufort took its first step Tuesday toward buying the former home of a Boundary Street charter school for $2.3 million, which could be used to expand several University of South Carolina Beaufort programs the city hopes will generate jobs.

The city of Beaufort is proposing to spend $2.3 million in public money to buy 1.75 acres at 1100 Boundary St., the former site of Bridges Preparatory Charter School’s kindergarten through second grade campus. The purchase includes the 23,267-square-foot building.

Council members voted 5-0 Tuesday to pursue the purchase. Final approval is expected to come next month.

The building, City Manager Bill Prokop said, is close to USC Beaufort, and would allow the university to expand programs in marine biology, reconstruction history and cybersecurity. He’s been talking to the university about the idea for two years, he said. The city sees the purchase and the use of the building by USCB, and also The Technical College of the Low Country and the South Coast Cyber Center, as a job creator, Prokop said.

“We feel its’ a very good investment for the city, both short- and long-term,” Prokop said.

More importantly, Prokop said, it is an important location for the city to protect.

The South Coast Cyber Center initiative is a partnership among local colleges, the City of Beaufort and economic development groups, aimed at developing a world-class cybersecurity and cyber defense education, research, innovation and business training center. In April, the program received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Defense Department.

When the grant was announced, the USC Beaufort, the grant’s primary recipient, said it would work with Technical College of the Lowcountry and other partners to hire faculty, develop a curriculum and launch the Beaufort-based program.

Mayor Stephen Murray said there are no firm deals with any of the entities about locating programs in the building, at this time. Giving preliminary approval, he said, is the start of a public conversation about the idea.

The plan now would be for the city to lease the property to the organization or organizations that use it.

Dick Stewart, a local developer, who supports the purchase, called it unique property in a unique location that’s uniquely suited to the USC Beaufort’s needs. State colleges are poorly funded, he added. And he noted that cybersecurity jobs are high-paying and as fundamental to national security as fighter jets or Marines.

“Those are national callings for us,” Stewart. “I commend you for taking this step.”

Ian Scott, president of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, said allowing USC Beaufort use of the building will allow the university to expand its footprint and also help the city diversify its employment base.

Murray said the city would not lose property tax revenue if the property is used for educational purposes because the charter school wasn’t taxed, either. Prior to that, it was a boy’s and girl’s club, which also was tax free.

A City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal fire station is located on .93 acres at 591 Robert Smalls Parkway in Port Royal. The city of Beaufort is proposing to buy the land and building for $3 million. Karl Puckett

Also on Tuesday, City Council gave preliminary approval to the city buying the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal fire station, which is located on .93 acres at 591 Robert Smalls Parkway in Port Royal, for $3 million. The city has leased the property for two years, Prokop said. Purchasing the property will save the city money $2.8 to $3 million over term of lease, he said.

If the city finalizes the purchases, closing for both properties would be no later than the end of the year.

The city is planning to issue a general obligation bond to finance the $5.3 million in purchases, Prokop said.

