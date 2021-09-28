Beaufort plans $2.3M land purchase for new college cybersecurity program. Where?

The City of Beaufort is proposing to buy 1.75 acres at 1100 Boundary St. where Bridges Preparatory School is located. Karl Puckett

The former home of a Beaufort charter school could become the new home for a cybersecurity training center.

The city of Beaufort is proposing to spend $2.3 million in public money to buy 1.75 acres at 1100 Boundary St., the former site of Bridges Preparatory Charter School’s kindergarten through second grade campus. The purchase, for $2.3 million, includes the 23,267-square-foot building.

The vacant school, once purchased, would become the new home of the South Coast Cyber Center, which would lease the facility from the city, Beaufort City Manager Bill Prokop said.

The South Coast Cyber Center initiative is a partnership among local colleges, the City of Beaufort and economic development groups, aimed at developing a world-class cybersecurity and cyber defense education, research, innovation and business training center. In April, the program received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Defense Department.

The City of Beaufort is proposing to buy 1.75 acres at 1100 Boundary St. where Bridges Preparatory School is located. Karl Puckett

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When the grant was announced, the University of South Carolina Beaufort, the grant’s primary recipient, said it would work with Technical College of the Lowcountry and other partners to hire faculty, develop a curriculum and launch the Beaufort-based program.

Bridges Prep, Prokop said, is an ideal location because of it proximity to USC-Beaufort.

Gary McCulloch, head of Bridges Prep, said Monday that his school stopped using its Boundary Street campus after expanding its campus at Robert Smalls Parkway.

Starting this fall, kindergarten through 12th grade are all operating on the same site.

Since McCulloch moved from the principalship at Bluffton’s River Ridge Academy to Bridges Prep in 2018, the school’s enrollment has grown from 702 to 1,216, he said. Next year, he projects enrollment will exceed 1,300. Currently, the school is building a second competition gym.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Beaufort City Council will consider the purchase of the Boundary Street land at a meeting Tuesday. If council members OK it, final approval still would be required in October.

The City Council will consider a second land purchase Tuesday as well.

A City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal fire station is located on .93 acres at 591 Robert Smalls Parkway in Port Royal. The city of Beaufort is proposing to buy the land and building for $3 million. Karl Puckett

The city is proposing to buy the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal fire station, which is located on .93 acres at 591 Robert Smalls Parkway in Port Royal, for $3 million. It opened about two years ago. The city has leased the property from an individual for two years, Prokop said. It was always the intention to purchase the fire station, Prokop said, and owning it will save the city money in the long run.

Closing for both properties would be no later than the end of the year.

The city is planning to issue a general obligation bond to finance the $5.3 million in purchases, Prokop said.