Country’s Rodney Atkins to headline Beaufort Water Festival concert. How to get tickets

Country star Rodney Atkins will headline the Concert in the Park at Beaufort’s 65th annual Water Festival, which is back in 2021 after COVID-19 sidelined it in 2020.

Organizers announced the appearance on Tuesday. They also confirmed that a full schedule of events is planned over 10 days from July 16-25.

“We’ve been given the green light from top to bottom,” said James Nutt, the festival’s marketing coordinator.

The annual festival attracts thousands to downtown Beaufort to enjoy sports, entertainment, a parade, local vendors for shopping and concerts.

Atkins will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Tickets are $30. Online ticket sales at bftwaterfestival.com end at the beginning of the festival. Tickets also will be available for purchase at the gate on the night of the concert.

“We’re very, very lucky” to land Atkins, Nutt said.

“Watching You,” is one of Rodney Atkins’ most recognizable hits. Atkins will perform at the 2021 Beaufort Water Festival. Courtesy photo

Atkins’ hits

One of Atkins’ most recognizable songs is “Watching You,” about how his 4-year-old son is always repeating what he does and says, such as uttering “the S word” after spilling his Happy Meal while father and son are driving.

The Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot-on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list.

Atkins also was named top new male vocalist at the 2006 ACM awards. His latest single is “A Little Good News.”

Scott Stevens with Lainey Wilson also will perform.

The Beaufort Water Festival in 2018. The festival is back again in 2021 after COVID-19 postponed it in 2020. File Photo

A night is set aside for rock fans, too. Nightrain, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band, will perform Friday, July 23.

Erin “Tank” Morris will serve as commodore of the festival, which is billed as “10 incredible days of Lowcountry fun and memories that last a lifetime.”

A ton of events are crammed into the 10-day festival, but other related events have already occurred, including a fishing tournament. This weekend, a 5-10K run is planned along with a sailing regatta.

Said Nutt: “We are slated to have a full festival with nothing held back.”