Beaufort officer-in-training hits I-95 median after ‘reckless driver’ runs her off road

A Beaufort Police Department officer-in-training crashed her vehicle after a reckless driver ran her off the road, according to a police official.

Officer Jaanai Enriquez swerved to avoid a reckless driver who was cutting in and out of lanes on I-95 on Sunday evening, said Capt. George Erdel, department spokesperson.

She was five miles north of Walterboro and crashed close to 6 p.m., said Trooper Tyler Tidwell with S.C. Highway Patrol.

Driving an unmarked administrative car, she turned away from the driver. Then, Enriquez drove into water on the roadway and began to skid before hitting the cables in the center median.

It caused “significant” damage to the body of the car, according to Erdel.

He said she didn’t suffer any injuries, only minor pain from whiplash.

Tidwell said the reckless driver is unknown.

Enriquez was hired by the Beaufort Police Department in September. She was driving up to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia for training.