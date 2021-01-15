A Beaufort man died after Port Royal apartment shooting. Police are investigating

A Beaufort man died after a shooting at a Port Royal apartment complex, according to authorities.

Antonio Lamont Taylor, 32, of Beaufort died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after the Port Royal Police Department found him at the Waterford Place apartment complex at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

Officers found him outside the complex with gunshot wounds, according to a Port Royal police report.

The agency is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police were originally dispatched to a call of multiple shots being fired at the apartment complex.

Taylor’s body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy. The date of the autopsy has not yet been set, Ott said.