Beaufort daiquiri franchise reopens with something new on the menu — beer

Wet Willie’s Beaufort location, which closed earlier this year, has reopened as the first franchise in the company to offer draft beer.

The bar, located in Beaufort Town Center at 2127 Boundary St., is known for its colorful frozen daiquiris, but now it has four beers on tap: Sam Adams Octoberfest, Sweetwater 420 IPA, Revelry Brewery Hotel Rendezvous Wheat and River Rat Brewery Hazelnut Brown Ale, according to its Facebook page.

It has 20 frozen daiquiri flavors that customers can mix together, and there are nonalcoholic and sugar-free options as well.

Wet Willie’s is located in Beaufort Town Center at 2127 Boundary St. Submitted Wet Willie's

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The menu includes nachos, shrimp and grits, gumbo, pizzas and sandwiches as well.

Wet Willie’s first opened in in Beaufort Town Center in December 2017. A sign posted on the business’ window at the beginning of this year explained that it was closed and would reopen under new management.

A post on the franchise’s Facebook page in August said renovations were underway and that it was expected to reopen once construction was complete. It reopened Sept. 30.

Customers can sit on Wet Willie’s 1,600-square-foot deck at the Beaufort location. Submitted Wet Willie's

The Beaufort location is one of 13 listed on the Wet Willie’s website; there are two in Savannah and another on Tybee Island.

Hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Karaoke is Tuesday and Friday at 8:30 p.m.