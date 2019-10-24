Business in former Scott’s Market could be Bluffton beer lovers’ favorite new hangout

A new business has opened in the former Scott’s Market in Bluffton, and the owner is hoping it becomes just as much a part of the culture of the town as its predecessor.

Bluffton Trading Post, which opened in early October at 1230 May River Road in Old Town, is part beer-tasting room, part retail shop and part art gallery. Owner Mark Weisner sees the business as a community gathering place, of sorts.

“It’s a friendly place where people can come and get educated and enjoy themselves with wines, beers,” he said. “We have retail, we have local art and a great environment.”

The space formerly occupied by the landmark meat market, which closed in January, has been retrofitted with a blond wood bar across one corner.

High-top tables have been fashioned from barrels topped with polished and stained slices from a 200-year old oak tree that was salvaged after it fell on the Clemson campus. On some of the tables, you can still see the curve where the wood hugged the core of the tree for centuries.

Over about three months, Weisner took down walls that once surrounded an office and freshened up the larger space. The back of the store is dedicated to beer — brands from South Carolina are featured — and another section showcases a growing stock of wine. Between the two areas, displays offer specialty food items such as gourmet chocolate and Trading Post merchandise like T-shirts and caps.

The front of the space is decorated with a diverse gallery of art created by local residents, among them painter Amos Hummell and 16-year-old May River High student Mitchell Moriarty, who creates his works with colorful bottle caps and reclaimed wood pallets. All the art is for sale.

In the coming weeks, artist Julie Jones will be painting a Lowcountry-themed mural over the bar.

Weisner, also founder of Bear Foot Sports event management, said he sees the space as an event venue for meetings or private gatherings.

It’s really a work in progress, one that will evolve with customers’ requests, he explained.

The space “lends itself to doing some fun things,” he said. “A little retail and a little social experience.”

People can stop and grab a six-pack on the way home from work or sit down and share a 750 milliliter “big bottle” with friends, for example.

“When you come in here, we’re going to introduce to a beer you’ve never had before or a style you’ve never had before,” he said. “Any person that comes in here, we can find a beer that can make them happy.”

The Trading Post’s food offerings are evolving as well. Build-your-own “Phat Breads” with traditional pizza toppings are on the menu for $15 along with brats ($7) and smothered pretzel nuggets ($7). Those who are looking for something sweeter will find hard ice cream ($5) and Palmetto Pops ($4).

Weisner said his plans include adding charcuterie meats and cheeses for takeout or in-store dining.

Trading Post hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Bluffton International & Craft Beer Festival

Weisner also is the driving force behind the return of the Bluffton International & Craft Beer Festival this weekend, after a couple years’ break because of hurricanes.

Attendees can sample beers from more than 60 breweries at Oyster Factory Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 at the gate and include one 5-ounce sample. Additional samples are five for $15 or 11 for $30.

Only those 21 and older may enter the festival area. Find more info at blufftonbeerfest.com.