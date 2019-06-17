2 with ‘suspected serious’ injuries from Sunday crash near Bluffton Tanger, police say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Two people have “suspected serious” injuries from a Sunday one-car crash that happened on U.S. 278 near Tanger Outlets in Bluffton, S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern said Monday.

A passenger in the vehicle was extracted, he said. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital.

“We are continuing to investigate it at this time,” Southern said.

Southern said a 2008 Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 278 when it ran off the roadway on the right side near Hilton Head National Drive.

“It struck a highway sign post and then a utility pole,” Southern said.

The Sunday accident is one of three serious and unrelated crashes that happened in the region this past weekend.

On Saturday, a marine, Lance Cpl. Derrick Thirkill, 21, of Florence, Alabama, was killed in a collision that happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Shanklin Road and U.S. 21, according to S.C. Highway Patrol and Beaufort County Coroner’s Office officials.

A 57-year-old Bluffton woman, Susan Marguccio, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 278 in Jasper County near University Parkway at about 9:45 a.m. Friday.