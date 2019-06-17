Traffic

Driver killed in Saturday afternoon collision near MCAS Beaufort, police report

A driver was killed in a crash near Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Shanklin Road and U.S. 21, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on U.S. 21 when a 2014 Ford Focus turned into its path from Shanklin Road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the patrol.

The driver of the Ford was killed in the crash, Collins said.

The name of the driver who was killed was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

