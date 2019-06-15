Local
Bluffton woman killed, another person injured in car crash on U.S. 278 in Jasper County, officials say
A Bluffton woman died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on U.S. 278 in Jasper County, according to local officials.
The woman who died in the crash was identified as Susan Marguccio, 57, according to Jasper County coroner Martin Sauls.
The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. when Marguccio was driving on U.S. 278 and attempted to make a left turn onto University Parkway, S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
He said as she was making the turn, her car was struck by another car traveling in the opposite direction on U.S. 278.
The driver of that car was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
“No charges at expected to be filed in this case as the at-fault driver was killed as a result of this crash,” Collins said.
The crash occurred near the Beaufort County line.
