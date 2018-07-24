You could be living in the prettiest town in South Carolina, says Architectural Digest

Beaufort can add another prize to its trophy cabinet: Architectural Digest named it the prettiest town in South Carolina.
The town’s moss-blanketed live oaks, centuries-old homes, and Waterfront Park seemed to charm the magazine, which chose the prettiest town in every state.
Architectural Digest described Beaufort as having “historical buildings and walking tours documenting its 500 years of history.”
The town, which was founded in 1711, was named No. 6 on Southern Living Magazine’s list of ‘The South’s Best Small Towns’ in March. It was also listed as No. 16 on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Friendliest Small Towns’ list.
Last year, TripAdviser named the town among the “most charming Southern vacations you need to experience.”
Beaufort’s architecture has caught the attention of tourists and South Carolina’s natives alike.
Recently, the historic Robert Smalls house was voted the most extraordinary historic home on sale in the world by HGTV viewers as part of the channel’s Ultimate House Hunt contest.
In June, Reader’s Digest called the Rhett House the most charming bed and breakfast in South Carolina.
Sitting squarely in the town’s historic district, celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock and Robert Redford have stayed in the home on their vacations.
