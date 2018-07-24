HGTV viewers voted. A historic Beaufort home won. Check out the $1.5 million house

The Robert Smalls house in Beaufort is the most extraordinary historic home for sale in the U.S. — that’s according to voters of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt this year.
The house was built before the Civil War in 1843.
Robert Smalls — a slave turned congressman — was reportedly born on the property in 1839.
The property was then owned by Smalls’ slave master. But Smalls returned after the war to buy the house for himself.
The house, which was listed for $1.499 million, is now pending sale. It’s located in The Point neighborhood in Beaufort, at 511 Prince St.
HGTV viewers chose between 11 historic homes.
The Robert Smalls house’s competitors included a villa in Verona, Italy built in the year 1500, and a $1.475 million townhouse in nearby Savannah.
The four-bedroom, five-bathroom Beaufort house also includes a detached guest cottage with a full kitchen. The main house has six fireplaces.
Smalls is not only known for his public service, but as a Civil War hero. Fighting for the Union, he commandeered a Confederate ship.
The home was last sold in 2012, when the owners paid $1.2 million for the property.
Nearly 900,000 voters participated in the online HGTV poll, which included categories like “Waterfront Homes,” “Amazing Kitchens,” and “Modern Masterpieces.”
