Beaufort County-based nonprofit awarded $1.3 million to serve survivors of abuse, assault

The state Attorney General’s Office is awarding a Lowcountry-based nonprofit a combined $1.3 million in grants to continue serving survivors of abuse and assault.

Hopeful Horizons, a children’s advocacy, domestic violence, and rape crisis center with offices in Beaufort, Bluffton and Walterboro serveing Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties, got a cut of money designated for projects beginning Oct. 1.

The organization assists survivors with information, advocacy, therapy and other critical services. It also conducts forensic interviews in cases where child abuse or neglect have been reported by law enforcement or the Department of Social Services.

Groups throughout the South Carolina are receiving a total of $32 million in federal and state grants, which are distributed by the AG’s Department of Crime and Victim Assistance Grants and approved by the state Public Safety Coordinating Council.

“These state and local agencies and nonprofit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances,” AG Alan Wilson said in a news release. “With these funds we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery.”

Grants were awarded to a number of other groups, including law enforcement agencies, solicitor’s offices and more.

“Our goal is to have the most effective, and the most compassionate, victim service system in the United States,” Barbara Jean Nelson, director of the division distributing the grants said.